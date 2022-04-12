What you need to know
- Apple has updated Final Cut Pro to version 10.6.2.
- The new update adds support for Apple's new Mac Studio.
- New features make it easier to remove duplicates and more.
Apple has today released an update to its Final Cut Pro video editing app for the Mac, adding support for its latest and greatest M1 Ultra processor and a couple of new features along the way.
Users of Final Cut Pro on the brand new Mac Studio will be in for a treat after updating to version 10.6.2 of the app — both the new M1 Ultra and the M1 Max versions of the machine will benefit from "optimized playback and graphics performance," the release notes say.
Everyone else will be able to make use of two new features with the first being the ability to "quickly locate media that appears more than once in a project using highlighted clip ranges or the Timeline Index." Those duplicates can then be handled as the creator sees fit.
Next up is a change that will "improve the clarity of speech by adjusting the level of background noise using machine learning" with Apple noting that macOS Monterey 12.3 or later will be required.
Apple's full rundown of the changes in Final Cut Pro 10.6.2 reads:
- Quickly locate media that appears more than once in a project using highlighted clip ranges or the Timeline Index
- Improve the clarity of speech by adjusting the level of background noise using machine learning (Requires macOS Monterey version 12.3 or later)
- Optimized playback and graphics performance for M1 Max and M1 Ultra on the new Mac Studio
- Import Magic Movie and Storyboard projects created with iMovie for iOS version 3.0 into the timeline
- Adds Korean language support
- Includes stability improvements and bug fixes
Those new iMovie options are related to an update that particular app also received earlier today with Magic Movie and Storyboards added to the popular iPhone and iPad app.
Those who already have Final Cut Pro installed can download the update for free right now. Everyone else can get the app from the Mac App Store in exchange for $299.99. It might be costly, but it really is one of the best Mac apps for editing video that you're likely to come across.
