What you need to know
- The Legend of Zelda franchise is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2021.
- Nintendo has announced a Game & Watch system with several retro Zelda titles to celebrate.
- The new Game & Watch with The Legend of Zelda theme will release on November 12, 2021.
The Legend of Zelda franchise has received lots of celebratory merchandise, from amiibo to other toys and figurines. As part of The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary celebrations, Nintendo has announced a new Game and Watch system during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct.
This special gold Game & Watch system features three retro games from The Legend of Zelda franchise:
- The Legend of Zelda for the NES
- The Legend of Zelda II: Adventure of Link for the NES
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for the Game Boy
In true Game & Watch fashion, an original Game & Watch game has been remixed for a more Zelda feel. This system's remixed game is the "Vermin" game, featuring Link as he squashes Octoroks. There are also clock features with nifty Zelda themes and music.
This cute little handheld is set to release on November 12, 2021. As soon as pre-orders for the system go up, we'll be sure to post them, so stay tuned!
How are you celebrating The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary? Did you purchase the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch to celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary? Let us know in the comments!
