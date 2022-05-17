Genesis has announced that its latest GV60 electric vehicle will support Apple Car Key, allowing iPhone and Apple Watch owners to automatically lock and unlock their car without ever touching a key or their devices.

The announcement comes as the fully electric Genesis GB60 arrives in the United States with Digital Key 2 support. That means that Ultra Wideband (UWB) compatibility is baked in and that's all iPhone and Apple Watch owners need to be able to use their devices as digital keys via Apple Car Key and the Wallet app.

The feature also allows owners of cars to give other people access to their vehicle by sharing a key via iMessage. As you'd expect, access can also be easily revoked should the need arise.

Additionally, GV60 present's Genesis Digital Key 2 with Ultra Wideband (UWB) compatibility. Using sensors positioned around the vehicle, UWB allows drivers to automatically unlock their vehicle as they approach, with only their compatible Apple iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung phone. The Digital Keys are paired using Apple Wallet and Samsung Pass. The vehicle intelligently recognizes the driver and automatically authenticates them, loading their customized vehicle preferences. Genesis Digital Key 2 also allows the vehicle owner to share keys with others. For example, a driver with an Apple device may share their key with another via iMessage, and also revoke access to the vehicle with the click of a button.

The new feature will work with Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models while the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6 also include the required UWB chip.

Those looking to get into a new Genesis GV60 will need to pay at least $58,890 to do so with the price increasing depending on the configuration you choose. The Performance AWD version costs an additional $9,000.