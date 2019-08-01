So, of course, here they are.

Late summer is when a tech nerds fancy turns to... more tech nerdery. Since so many projects get started — and some even completed — and lots of those involve home improvement, it's also the perfect time for HomeKit updates.

Neato's smart robot vacuums are getting compatibility with Siri Shortcuts. So, you'll be able to use the power of your voice to start, pause, or stop cleaning, and to order your little robot cleaning buddy to return to its borg regeneration... er.... charging base. Even better, thanks to zone cleaning, you can order your Neato to clean only specific areas.

Support is coming this fall for Neato's whole lineup — including Neato D3, D4, D5, D6 and D7 — and can be accessed from HomePod as well as iPhone and iPad.

More on Neato and Siri Shortcuts

LIFX Z Light Strip + Candle Bulbs

If regular old light bulbs are just too regular and old for you, LIFX has you covered with a new, HomeKit compatible candle bulb that includes industry-first Polychrome technology.

If you've always wanted a classic, more fire than filament, accent for your bedroom, bathroom, chandelier or fire pit, this is that, especially since one bulb can emit many colors at once.

Coming in October for $44.95 a bulb.

But wait, there's more.

LIFX is also introducing a HomeKit-compatible ZTV light strip. It has fully customizable RGBW LEDs. Mount them behind your TV, seriously upgrade your home theatre experience. The ZTV version is like the existing 2m and 3m versions, and Polychrome Technology means they can show off, and push around, multiple colors at once.

Also coming in October, exclusive to Best Buy, for $69.99.

Nanoleaf Touch Actions