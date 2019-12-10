InstaGOSource: Apple.com

  • A new bundle featuring the Insta360 GO is now available at Apple.com.
  • The Insta360 GO is a tiny, stabilized camera that still packs a punch.
  • The bundle includes the camera and several handy accessories.

The new Insta360 GO camera is available on Apple.com inside an exclusive bundle featuring some very handy accessories.

As noted by 9to5Mac, the Insta360GO is available for $230, as a bundle with a handful of cool accessories.

The description for the camera itself states:

A thumb-size sidekick that's ready to go anywhere, Insta360 GO is one of the world's smallest stabilized cameras. Tap to shoot, then let the GO app on your iPhone or iPad combine your best shots into a head-turning edit. This bundle includes a variety of accessories that give you even greater flexibility in positioning the camera.

The camera is waterproof, weighs just 18.3 grams and shoots at 3040x3040 resolution. It also features FlowState stabilization for smooth footage, slo-mo at 100fps and auto-editing through the GO app. It can even shoot hyperlapses at 6x, 15x or 30x. It also has a charging case that will give you 200 clips a day, and you can plug it straight into your iPhone to transfer images. In the box you'll get:

  • Insta360 GO Stabilized Camera
  • Charge case
  • Micro USB to USB Type-C cable
  • USB charge cable
  • Magnet pendant
  • Sicky base
  • Easy clip
  • Angle wedge
  • Pivot stand and pivot stand base
  • Easy grip
  • Mount adapter
  • Ring grip

The Insta360 GO is compatible with the iPhone 7 Plus onwards, as well as iPad and Mac. Current wait times for both shipping and in-store pickup is currently 3-4 weeks.

