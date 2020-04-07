What you need to know
- The new iPad Pro has been spotted on Amazon in India.
- It could signal that a launch may be imminent.
- There doesn't seem to be any indication of price, however.
Apple's new iPad Pro has been spotted on Amazon in India, suggesting a release in the country may be close at hand.
MySmartPrice has confirmed directly to iMore of the finding. From their report:
Apple announced its latest Apple iPad Pro tablet series in March 2020. The newest addition to the Apple iPad series comes with an 11-inch (and 12.9-inch) Full HD display and is powered by the company's in-house Apple A12Z Bionic chipset. The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 2020 and its larger 12.9-inch counterpart appear to be making their way to India pretty soon. Today, we were able to spot the product page for the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 2020 and the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2020 tablets going live on the Amazon India e-commerce platform, which suggests that its launch is imminent. Take a look at the specifications and features of the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 2nd-generation and find out what it has in store for us.
Apple announced the iPad Pro earlier in March, sporting a new A12Z processor, as well as a new LiDAR scanner for improved AR. It also features 4K video and a 12MP camera, as well as trackpad and mouse support thanks to iOS 13.4.
The product is listed on Amazon in India as 'currently unavailable'. The price is not included in the listing, so there's no indication of the cost of the new device at this time. Listings, however, seem to include all models, of both the 11 and 12.9-inch model in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB in both cellular and WiFi configurations.
