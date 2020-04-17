What you need to know The design of the new iPhone 12 Pro Max has just been leaked.

As usual, Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro are responsible.

They've shown off new flat edges, 2D glass, a smaller notch, new camera housing and more based on CAD renders!

Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro have just released an exclusive leak of the new iPhone 12 Pro Max Design, and we are absolutely here for it. EverythingApplePro uploaded a new YouTube video in the small hours with this accompanying tweet. And the video is right here.