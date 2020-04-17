What you need to know
- The design of the new iPhone 12 Pro Max has just been leaked.
- As usual, Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro are responsible.
- They've shown off new flat edges, 2D glass, a smaller notch, new camera housing and more based on CAD renders!
Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro have just released an exclusive leak of the new iPhone 12 Pro Max Design, and we are absolutely here for it.
EverythingApplePro uploaded a new YouTube video in the small hours with this accompanying tweet. And the video is right here.
Now, the video notes that these leaks are only "70% complete", and Max Weinbach claims that "basically display and body is correct but the camera setup is wrong as a security measure." The dimensions he claims are accurate, but camera design is not. By way of a further example, this CAD design reportedly came with a standard notch from previous iPhone models, however other recent leaks have suggested the notch in the new iPhone will be smaller.
But, there's still plenty we can learn from this leak!
As noted, this is the 6.7-inch flagship model, one of four phones Apple is rumored to be releasing later this year, likely in the fall. Jon Prosser recently leaked a comprehensive lineup of the phones he says we can expect later this year now that prototyping has finished.
We've also seen some drawings of purported iPhones leaked on Twitter:
As the video notes, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a hot new design that is somewhat reminiscent of older iPhones. For one, flat edges are back! EAP also notes that the bezels of the phone have been significantly reduced and that the rear camera housing has increased significantly in size. Not included in the video but noted on Twitter is that the LiDAR sensor, rumored to feature in the next iPhone, will feature a white ring around the lens to improve the aesthetic of the camera housing. The design further reveals wider antennas and a relocated SIM tray. Another design feature confirmed by EAP on Twitter is the frosted glass back from previous models.
The CAD designs suggest the new iPhone will be thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro, 7.39mm instead of 8.10mm. However, the camera bump will protrude slightly more, 1.26mm rather than 1.21mm.
According to Jon Prosser, this is a credible leak, however as he rightly notes Max Weinbach has his own excellent track record when it comes to this sort of thing.
So what do you think? Is this the new iPhone 12 that you've been dreaming of, or are you not convinced? Let us know!
