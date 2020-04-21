What you need to know
- Yesterday, Jon Prosser revealed designs for the new notch in the iPhone 12.
- Now, we have a video from EverythingApplePro to bring it to life.
- He has also shared more information on the Smart Connector, and HomePod 2!
Yesterday, Jon Prosser shared leaked images purportedly depicting the iPhone 12's redesigned notch, sporting a smaller design. From that report:
The iPhone 12 has been rumored to be a major design shift from the iPhone 11, and one of the most hoped-for design changes has been a smaller notch.
According to a leaked image of the design of the iPhone 12, it appears that a smaller notch may be exactly what we are getting. Jon Prosser, the host of Front Page Tech, tweeted out a couple of images of the new notch on Sunday night with the words, "here you go, internet."
Here you go, internet. 😏 pic.twitter.com/REfSw28KSX— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 20, 2020
Now, in his latest, video, EverythingApplePro has brought the redesigned schematics to life in a stunning new concept:
Last week, EAP leaked the iPhone 12 Pro's design. It features stunning new flat edges, thinner bezels and more. This latest concept shows what the iPhone 12 could look like if it debuts the smaller, condensed notch reported by Jon Prosser.
The video also contains some more information about the rest of the iPhone, noting that Apple is still testing configurations for the four camera setup, including the placement of the rumored LiDAR scanner, the color of the surrounding glass is also still up for grabs.
EAP also noted recent reports regarding Apple Tags, and confirmed reports that the largest iPhone 12, the 6.7-inch Pro Max, is reportedly delayed until October.
If this video is anywhere close to the mark, it looks like the iPhone 12 is going to be a stunning design upgrade on the previous model. However, the flat edges rumored to be making a comeback are sure to divide opinion.
