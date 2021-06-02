What you need to know
- A new Front Page Tech video features a look at new iPhone 13 CAD files.
- The new images show us what we've already been told to expect, including a new camera design and smaller notch.
YouTube channel Front Page Tech (FPT) has shared a new video today, complete with 3D CAD images of what is said to be an iPhone 13. The images show much of what we've already been told to expect from previous leaks and, unfortunately, nothing new.
That doesn't mean the images aren't of interest, however. Leaks happen all the time and CAD images are the closest thing to confirmation we're going to get before Apple announces something this September. FPT's new video gives us a good look and everything's present and correct including a smaller notch and a redesigned iPhone 13 camera bump.
Check it out.
The video also further reiterates that the new iPhones will feature larger batteries and a slightly thicker frame. The pair are most likely related, as is the fact Apple is thought to be bringing a 120Hz screen to iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max this year. Apple canned the screen in 2020 due to power concerns and the addition of more juice will surely fix those concerns this time around.
Apple will likely announce the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max in September. Until then, the iPhone 12 is still the best iPhone for the majority of people. That's very likely to flip to being iPhone 13 in a few short months.
