YouTube channel Front Page Tech (FPT) has shared a new video today, complete with 3D CAD images of what is said to be an iPhone 13. The images show much of what we've already been told to expect from previous leaks and, unfortunately, nothing new.

That doesn't mean the images aren't of interest, however. Leaks happen all the time and CAD images are the closest thing to confirmation we're going to get before Apple announces something this September. FPT's new video gives us a good look and everything's present and correct including a smaller notch and a redesigned iPhone 13 camera bump.

Check it out.