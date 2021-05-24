What you need to know
- A new concept shows some of the things we might expect from this year's iPhone 13 release.
- Some aspects of the concept just won't see the light of day, unfortunately.
All things being well, we can expect Apple to announce its iPhone 13 lineup at some point in September. We know that the current chip shortages are impacting various products so September is by no means a foregone conclusion, unfortunately. But whenever Apple does announce iPhone 13, it'll be pretty great if this new concept is any indication. And yes, it shows a smaller notch as has been heavily rumored.
Posted to YouTube by prolific concept sharer ConceptsiPhone, the new video shows off what the creator imagines could be the upcoming iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. And with some gorgeous new colors in toe, these things look like big winners to me.
I'll take a yellow iPhone 13 Pro Max, please. Check it out.
iPhone 13 Mini , iPhone 13 , iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max trailer video shows super amazing powerful features and specifications including new colors and many more features.
There are a couple of features here that just won't make iPhone 13's launch, not least the removal of the Lightning port. That's going to be around for at least another year, although it's likely that it will go the way of the dodo eventually. Apple is already said to be working on new software restoration features that would work over the air, for example.
That aside, with Apple hopefully announcing new iPhones within months, this is more than enough to whet the appetite while we wait! Why not check out some of the best iPhone deals and bag a bargain in the interim?
