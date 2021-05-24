All things being well, we can expect Apple to announce its iPhone 13 lineup at some point in September. We know that the current chip shortages are impacting various products so September is by no means a foregone conclusion, unfortunately. But whenever Apple does announce iPhone 13, it'll be pretty great if this new concept is any indication. And yes, it shows a smaller notch as has been heavily rumored.

Posted to YouTube by prolific concept sharer ConceptsiPhone, the new video shows off what the creator imagines could be the upcoming iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. And with some gorgeous new colors in toe, these things look like big winners to me.

I'll take a yellow iPhone 13 Pro Max, please. Check it out.