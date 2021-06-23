It's still a few months away but the iPhone 13 release can't come soon enough for many of us. Recent rumors have the new iPhone lineup coming with a smaller notch than previous models as well as a larger camera bump. A new iPhone 13 concept aims to show both of those things off. And we need to talk about what's going on around the back of this thing.

Starting from the front. Working with LetsGoDigital, Concept Creator has built new renders that show what they think we can expect from this year's releases. That includes the aforementioned smaller notch that we've heard so much about and it, as expected, looks great. I still worry that Apple won't make use of the extra status bar space, but I'll reserve judgement for now. It's around the back where things go awry, though.

Just look at that camera bump!