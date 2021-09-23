What you need to know
- New images show the iPhone 13 disasembled.
- A smaller Taptic Engine and Face ID system are obvious.
Apple's brand new iPhone 13 lineup will go on sale tomorrow and someone has already had a go at taking a couple of those devices apart. Just as expected, we can now see the smaller Face ID system and larger battery, but there's a surprise as well — a much smaller Taptic Engine compared to previous models.
The Taptic Engine is used for vibration, including haptic feedback. It isn't yet clear whether the smaller part means that vibrations will be less powerful, although we haven't heard that mentioned in any early reviews.
The smaller Face ID TrueDepth system makes sense given the 20% smaller notch on this year's iPhone, while a larger battery was already a known quantity as well. However, it's still interesting to see inside the new iPhones for the first time. We don't know where these images originally came from, although we can look forward to a thorough teardown from the folks at iFixit in the coming days.
Apple's iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all go on sale tomorrow and immediately replace the iPhone 12 lineup as the best iPhone to get for those who want the latest and greatest that Apple has to offer. People who placed pre-orders quickly last week should receive their new iPhones tomorrow, while those ordering today will have to wait a little while to take delivery.
Alternatively, Apple Stores will have stock so taking your chances there could be an option if you don't have a pre-order en-route.
