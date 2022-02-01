A new iPhone and iPad models have shown up in India.

As reported by 91 Mobiles, Apple has imported an unreleased iPhone and two unreleased iPad models into the country for "testing purposes." The company is rumored to be announcing a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and budget iPad in the spring so it is likely those models are the ones that have been imported into the country.

According to the report, the iPhone SE has been imported into India under three model numbers which indicate it will most likely come in three storage configurations. The iPad Air and budget iPad both have two model numbers which should also equate to two storage options.

The upcoming budget iPhone model has been imported under model numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784 for testing purposes. It is said to be priced at around $300 (~Rs 23,000). While our sources haven't mentioned the exact marketing name of the handset, we can safely assume it will be the long-rumoured iPhone SE 3. Coming back to the info we have received, sources tell us that in addition to the iPhones, two new iPads have been imported as well. The first one — with model numbers A2588 and A2589 — could be the rumoured iPad Air refresh. It carries a price tag of $500-700 (so ~Rs 37,500-52,300). Then there's the cheaper, budget iPad priced at roughly $300 (~Rs 22,500) that has been imported to India for testing. This budget iPad has model numbers A2757 and A2761.

Today's report lines up with other reports from analysts like Mark Gurman who have also pointed to an iPhone SE and iPad Air being announced at an event in the spring. The event is expected to kick-off virtually in either March or April.

The new iPhone SE is not expected to feature a design change this year but get upgraded to 5G connectivity. The iPad changes are even less clear but many hope that features like 5G and Center Stage come to the iPad Air.