Bloomberg' Mark Gurman says that a new MacBook Air (2022) will feature the biggest design change since 2010 and a new M2 Apple silicon chip.

In his latest Power On newsletter Gurman says that Apple is done with events for 2021 following the iPhone 13 event in September and Monday's event, which saw the release of the new MacBook Pro (2021) and the M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips, as well as AirPods 3.

Gurman says a new MacBook Air is coming in around six to eight months and will feature the M2 Apple silicon chip. This should be the next generation after the M1, rather than a beefier version of the current chip.

He also pointed to a new larger iMac, a new Mac mini, and even a new iPhone SE, as well as a new iPad Pro on the way next year.

A report this week claimed again that next year's MacBook Air would replace the MacBook Air with M1 with a new mini-LED display, and a 1080p webcam. From Friday:

New information has been sourced by DylanDKT on Twitter. Dylan's track record is not extensive but highly accurate, having previously leaked Apple's plans to announce a new iMac with M1 earlier this year, and details about the iPhone 13. Now, Dylan says that the 2022 MacBook Air will be released in the middle of the year. Following the launch of the new MacBook Pro, Apple's latest best MacBook, Dylan says that multiple features including MagSafe and a 1080p webcam will carry over to the thinner, lighter, and more mobile laptop. Other features include USB-C and a 30W power adapter, and a lack of fans as per the current MacBook Air with M1. Dylan claims the new design will be similar to the MacBook Pro, but thinner and lighter with support for multiple external displays.

Until then, Apple's new MacBook Pro (2021) is the best MacBook the company has to offer.