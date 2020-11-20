What you need to know
- A new listing from Apple has revealed that there is a 128GB version of the M1 MacBook Air.
- Currently, the MBA is only available starting at 256GB of storage, but this cheaper option might not be available to the public.
A new M1 MacBook Air sporting 128GB of storage has been listed on Apple's US Education Institution – Hardware and Software Price List, but it's unclear if the device would ever be sold to the public.
Reported by MacRumors:
A new configuration of the M1 MacBook Air with 128GB of storage and a lower $799 price has today been spotted on Apple's U.S. Education Institution Hardware and Software Price List...
... Reddit user "u/dduci97" noticed that Apple has listed "13-inch MacBook Air: Apple M1 chip w/8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, 8GB, 128GB" in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray on its U.S. Education Price List at a price of $799. Apple also has options to purchase this MacBook Air configuration in bulk quantities, as is the case with many other devices on the Education Price List.
The list, as noted, features a 128GB option for the M1 MacBook Air, which only seems to be offered as an 8GB RAM model. Usually about $100 less, the education pricing would seem to indicate that such a MacBook would cost around $900, however, there is no indication this MacBook will be made available to the public. As the report notes, it is certainly possible that this configuration is only available to education customers, MR recalling that Apple has previously reserved other Mac models exclusively for education previously, like the Intel i3 iMac.
MacBook Air with M1
Apple's newest MacBook Air is silent but deadly, a potent combination of class design and a new, ultra-fast M1 SoC.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ reportedly picks up a Tetris movie starring Taron Egerton
Everyone loves Tetris but do you know the backstory to the game? This Apple TV+ movie is going to fix that.
Fortnite is coming back to iPhone and iPad thanks to NVIDIA
Fortnite will be coming back to the iPhone and iPad soon enough thanks to a partnership between NVIDIA and Epic Games. Fortnite will be accessible through the web browser via GeForce Now, and the two are currently working on a touch control system to make iOS gamers extra happy.
NVIDIA brings its cloud gaming to iOS through the web browser
Where there's a will there's a way and thanks to the magic of the web, NVIDIA is bringing its cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now, to iOS users without the need for a dedicated app. Because Apple won't allow that, but they can't stop a web app.
Don't carry around your new MacBook Air bare! Get a case!
Your MacBook Air is expensive — make sure you protect it with a case!