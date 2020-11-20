A new M1 MacBook Air sporting 128GB of storage has been listed on Apple's US Education Institution – Hardware and Software Price List, but it's unclear if the device would ever be sold to the public.

Reported by MacRumors:

A new configuration of the M1 MacBook Air with 128GB of storage and a lower $799 price has today been spotted on Apple's U.S. Education Institution Hardware and Software Price List... ... Reddit user "u/dduci97" noticed that Apple has listed "13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌: Apple M1 chip w/8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, 8GB, 128GB" in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray on its U.S. Education Price List at a price of $799. Apple also has options to purchase this ‌MacBook Air‌ configuration in bulk quantities, as is the case with many other devices on the Education Price List.

The list, as noted, features a 128GB option for the M1 MacBook Air, which only seems to be offered as an 8GB RAM model. Usually about $100 less, the education pricing would seem to indicate that such a MacBook would cost around $900, however, there is no indication this MacBook will be made available to the public. As the report notes, it is certainly possible that this configuration is only available to education customers, MR recalling that Apple has previously reserved other Mac models exclusively for education previously, like the Intel i3 iMac.