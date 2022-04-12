A new unreleased Mac mini has been spotted referenced in the firmware of Apple's Studio Display.

As noted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith:

The shipping Studio Display firmware references one unaccounted-for mystery machine — a new model generation of Mac mini ("Macmini10,1"). My guess: M2, not M1 Pro

The reference to 'Macmini10,1' seems likely to be an unannounced Mac mini, but as Troughton-Smith notes, it really isn't clear what Apple might be planning.

9to5Mac has previously reported that Apple is planning a new M2 Mac mini with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. From that report:

According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to release new versions of the Mac mini packed with the unreleased M2 and M2 Pro processors. The M2 chip is reportedly based on the A15 Bionic chip and will include an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Codenamed J473, the new Mac mini will be powered by the M2 chip, which is Apple's next-generation entry-level chip for Macs and iPads. M2 will represent the first major upgrade to Apple's "M" family of chips since the introduction of the M1 in 2020.

Ming-Chi Kuo, however, says that Apple's new more powerful Mac mini isn't coming until 2023, having previously predicted it would launch this year before stating it was delayed.

If the latter is true, a new Mac mini could feature the more powerful M1 Pro chip and other new features, rather than a new generation of Apple silicon. However, more power would push the Mac mini into the territory of the new Mac Studio, Apple's most-recent powerful desktop computer.