A new report from Bloomberg claims Apple is planning to upgrade its entire Mac range with big jumps in performance thanks to new Apple silicon.

From Mark Gurman:

Apple Inc. is preparing to release several new Mac laptops and desktops with faster processors, new designs and improved connectivity to external devices, accelerating the company's effort to replace Intel Corp. chips and leapfrog rival PC makers. The overhaul encompasses a broad range of Macs, including Apple's higher-end laptop, the MacBook Pro; the laptop aimed at the mass market, the MacBook Air; and its desktop computers, the Mac Pro, iMac and Mac mini, according to people familiar with the matter.

Alongside reports of a new MacBook Pro with a 10-core Apple silicon chip, Gurman says that Apple is planning:

A "revamped" MacBook Air

"A new "low-end MacBook Pro"

A new Mac mini

A larger iMac

A new Mac Pro

Gurman says Apple put the larger iMac on hold so it could focus on releasing the 24-inch model.

Gurman says a new Mac mini will feature the same 10-core chip as the MacBook Pro, capable of supporting up to 64GB of RAM and featuring 16 or 32 graphics cores.

The new Mac Pro is where the Apple silicon party really starts, however:

Codenamed Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die, a redesigned Mac Pro is planned to come in 20 or 40 computing core variations, made up of 16 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores. The chips would also include either 64 core or 128 core options for graphics. The computing core counts top the 28 core maximum offered by today's Intel Mac Pro chips, while the higher-end graphics chips would replace parts now made by Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Gurman says the new Mac Pro has been on the cards for some time and will look like a smaller version of the current model (pictured), as brought to life by concepts from Jon Prosser.

Gurman also says a new MacBook Air that could debut at the end of this year, Apple has a "direct successor" to the M1 planned that will be faster despite having the same number of cores, it will also have more graphics cores than the M1. The "low-end" 13-inch MacBook Pro will also reportedly feature this same chip.