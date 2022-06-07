Yesterday, Apple unveiled its new MacBook Air on the first day of WWDC 2022.

The new MacBook Air comes in a brand new design and features the company's new M2 processor. It also now comes packed with a larger display, MagSafe charging, full-size function keys, and an upgraded FaceTime camera.

iMore's own Gerald Lynch was in attendance at the WWDC keynote and had a chance to go hands-on with the new MacBook Air. In addition to our own coverage, a number of creators and outlets have also posted hands-on videos with Apple's new notebook.

You can check out all of the hands-on videos with the new MacBook Air below:

iJustine