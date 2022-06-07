What you need to know
- Apple hosted the first day of WWDC 2022 yesterday.
- During the keynote, the company unveiled the new MacBook Air.
- All of the initial hands-on videos about the new MacBook Air dropped today.
Yesterday, Apple unveiled its new MacBook Air on the first day of WWDC 2022.
The new MacBook Air comes in a brand new design and features the company's new M2 processor. It also now comes packed with a larger display, MagSafe charging, full-size function keys, and an upgraded FaceTime camera.
iMore's own Gerald Lynch was in attendance at the WWDC keynote and had a chance to go hands-on with the new MacBook Air. In addition to our own coverage, a number of creators and outlets have also posted hands-on videos with Apple's new notebook.
You can check out all of the hands-on videos with the new MacBook Air below:
iJustine
First look at the new M2 MacBook Air and 13in MacBook Pro!
Brian Tong
It's my First Look and Hands-On with the all-new M2 MacBook Air from WWDC22 at Apple Park! A new design, more power, and that new Midnight Blue color. Here's everything you need to know about it!
UrAvgConsumer
The new MacBook Air with M2 is here! We've got a ton of updates to go through with the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, iOS and MacOS. Let's talk about some of the best things out of WWDC 2022.
Karl Konrad
Here is the brand new 2022 MacBook Air (M2) announced at WWDC. My fav colourway is the midnight option but it also comes in 3 others. This is a HUGE update for the MacBook Air as it gets a brand new design and new M2 internals.
Matthew Moniz
2022 MacBook Air M2 hands on and first impressions from #WWDC22. A new design to match the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 plus the all new M2 processor. This is the new MacBook Air that a lot of people have been waiting for.
The Tech Chap
My first impressions of the 2022 MacBook Air with M2. Thinner, lighter, faster & with a better webcam, speakers & 2 new colours - could this become the best laptop in the world!?
The Verge
Apple just announced a fully redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 processor. The display is now larger at 13.6 inches and gets closer to the edge of the lid because the new 1080p camera has been hidden in a notch. It features two thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe charging port. The M2 MacBook Air will be available in July 2022, starting at $1,199.
PCMag
With an Apple M2 chip and a redesigned, slimmer chassis, the new MacBook Air is more than just a simple upgrade. Check out our first impressions.
CNET
New colors, more performance, bigger screen, better camera… and a higher price.
Did we miss anyone? Let us know and we'll add them!
