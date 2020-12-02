What you need to know
- Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has significantly revised predictions for Apple mini-LED shipments over the next two years.
- He now says Apple could ship up to 12 million devices next year, and 28 million the year after, thanks in part to two new mini-LED MacBook Pro models, and a 2022 MacBook Air.
Renowned supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has significantly revised previous predictions about Apple's mini-LED prospects over the next two years, stating the company will sell up to 450% more devices than previously estimated.
In a research note seen by iMore, Kuo says that he has increased shipment predictions for mini-LED devices in 2021 and 2022 by 350% and 450% respectively. Previously, Kuo had forecast shipments of 2-3 million units and 4-5 million units respectively over the next two years. However, citing the cost improvement for mini-LED tech being better than expected, and the use of mini-LED panels in upcoming MacBooks being greater than expected, those figures are now 10-12 million and 25-28 million respectively.
Kuo reiterated reports that in 2021, Apple will release two new MacBook Pros with a new design, likely a 14-inch and 16-inch model featuring Apple silicon. Kuo also says that in 2022 there will be a new MacBook Air featuring a fresh design that will be priced lower than the current M1 version. That's because the cost of Apple silicon is so much lower than Intel, that Apple can offset the increased cost of mini-LED technology.
Kuo says that MacBook will be the main driver of mini-LED shipments as its adoption rate of the tech and shipment growth are better than the iPad. Thanks to Apple silicon, Kuo says shipments of MacBooks will grow 100% over the next three years.
In an interesting aside, Kuo also said that Apple could launch two or three new Gallium Nitride chargers in 2021, however there is no indication as to what these could be for, whether Apple's MacBook, mobile devices, or something else.
Apple celebrates 15 'App Store Best Of 2020' winners
Apple has announced 15 App Store Best Of 2020 awards winners including some names you'll know and some you might not.
Unread 2.4 brings improved widgets and a re-worked interface
RSS is far from dead and Unread is one of the best ways to read your feeds. Unread 2.4 makes it even better!
Meet Addy and Michael in the latest 'Stillwater' Apple TV+ trailer
The wise panda is always helping his friends and this trailer is all about them.
Don't carry around your new MacBook Air bare! Get a case!
Your MacBook Air is expensive — make sure you protect it with a case!