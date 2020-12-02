Renowned supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has significantly revised previous predictions about Apple's mini-LED prospects over the next two years, stating the company will sell up to 450% more devices than previously estimated.

In a research note seen by iMore, Kuo says that he has increased shipment predictions for mini-LED devices in 2021 and 2022 by 350% and 450% respectively. Previously, Kuo had forecast shipments of 2-3 million units and 4-5 million units respectively over the next two years. However, citing the cost improvement for mini-LED tech being better than expected, and the use of mini-LED panels in upcoming MacBooks being greater than expected, those figures are now 10-12 million and 25-28 million respectively.

Kuo reiterated reports that in 2021, Apple will release two new MacBook Pros with a new design, likely a 14-inch and 16-inch model featuring Apple silicon. Kuo also says that in 2022 there will be a new MacBook Air featuring a fresh design that will be priced lower than the current M1 version. That's because the cost of Apple silicon is so much lower than Intel, that Apple can offset the increased cost of mini-LED technology.

Kuo says that MacBook will be the main driver of mini-LED shipments as its adoption rate of the tech and shipment growth are better than the iPad. Thanks to Apple silicon, Kuo says shipments of MacBooks will grow 100% over the next three years.

In an interesting aside, Kuo also said that Apple could launch two or three new Gallium Nitride chargers in 2021, however there is no indication as to what these could be for, whether Apple's MacBook, mobile devices, or something else.