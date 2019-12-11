What you need to know The Pro Display XDR is now on sale.

The matte nano-texture model comes with a cleaning cloth.

And you'd better use it if you picked a monitor up.

It turns out that Apple Card isn't the only Apple product with very specific cleaning requirements. Apple's Pro Display XDR, in nano-texture finish, comes with its own cleaning cloth. And woe betide anyone who don't use it. Apple is out with a new support document that outlines exactly how you should clean your new monitor, and it amounts to this; use that cleaning cloth. And only that cleaning cloth.

Use only the dry polishing cloth that comes with your display to wipe dust or smudges off the screen. Don't add water or use other liquids to clean the nano-texture glass.

And it goes further. If you lose the cloth, you can't just buy one. Or use something else, for that matter. You have to contact Apple to request a new one and I can't help but wonder what that would cost.

Never use any other cloths to clean the nano-texture glass. If you lose the included polishing cloth, you can contact Apple to order a replacement polishing cloth.

Apple doesn't say why this is the case, but it only appears to apply to the monitor with the matte nano-texture finish. If you're using the standard glass model, you can basically use anything so long as it's dry.