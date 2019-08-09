Nintendo's updated version of the original Switch console has quietly begun sneaking onto shelves. If you're looking to get your hands on one of these longer-lasting hybrids, there are a few things to note.

First off, the packaging design for the new model is slightly different from the original. It shows different images on the front and back of the box with a dominant red replacing the original's white space. So basically, just remember that the new model will be in the packaging that shows a red background. The newer version also has a different model number from the original. When looking to buy the longer-lasting Switch, you'll be looking for the model number that reads HAC-001 (-01), which is different from the original's model number of HAC-001.

Unfortunately, right now online sellers, including Amazon and Best Buy, aren't making it easy to tell if you'll be purchasing a new or old version of the Switch. The best way to ensure you're getting the right one is to go in person and pick one up at a physical location. If online buying is preferable or your only choice, just be prepared to return it if you get the wrong model.