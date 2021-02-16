What you need to know
- Apple is offering a new part for authorized service providers.
- It will enable same-unit repairs for certain issues affecting the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.
As reported by MacRumors, it appears that Apple has figured out how to repair certain issues affecting the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 without having to replace the entire phone.
The new repair method will allow authorized repair technicians to offer same-unit repairs on devices experiencing power, logic board, and other issues.
In an internal memo, obtained by MacRumors, Apple said technicians will be able to offer same-unit repairs starting February 23 for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models that are unable to be powered on or are experiencing issues with the logic board, Face ID system, or the enclosure of the device, such as cracked rear glass.
In order to make the new repair process possible, Apple has created an "iPhone Rear System" that includes all parts of the device except for the display and rear camera.
Apple Authorized Service Providers (and likely Genius Bars) will have a new "iPhone Rear System" part available to them that consists of the rear enclosure of an iPhone with all components except the display and rear camera, including the battery, logic board, wireless charging coil, Taptic Engine, Face ID system, and so forth.
As noted by MacRumors, the new part and process will allow for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 units with an issue like cracked glass on the back of the phone to use the new part as opposed to swapping out the device completely.
If a customer has an iPhone 12 mini with cracked rear glass, for example, technicians will be able to replace the entire rear portion of the device, with the new enclosure affixed to the original display and rear camera. For this reason, the customer's display and rear camera must be free of damage or functional failures in order for their device to qualify for this same-unit repair method, according to Apple.
The new part is specifically for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone. It is not clear if Apple plans or is able to do the same for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
There's now a Microsoft Office app for your iPad
Microsoft has released a version of Office for iPad for the first time.
Check out a 50 minute Nintendo Direct showcase on February 17!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
'For All Mankind: The Official Podcast' will debut alongside season 2
There's now a podcast to go with the show.
Keep your iPhone 12 slim and trim with one of these thin cases
Stop trying to stuff a big bulky iPhone case into your jeans pocket! Slim cases can provide protection and convenience with an easy-to-manage profile and lightweight design. Check out our picks for the best thin cases for the iPhone 12.