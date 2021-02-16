As reported by MacRumors, it appears that Apple has figured out how to repair certain issues affecting the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 without having to replace the entire phone.

The new repair method will allow authorized repair technicians to offer same-unit repairs on devices experiencing power, logic board, and other issues.

In an internal memo, obtained by MacRumors, Apple said technicians will be able to offer same-unit repairs starting February 23 for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models that are unable to be powered on or are experiencing issues with the logic board, Face ID system, or the enclosure of the device, such as cracked rear glass.

In order to make the new repair process possible, Apple has created an "iPhone Rear System" that includes all parts of the device except for the display and rear camera.

Apple Authorized Service Providers (and likely Genius Bars) will have a new "iPhone Rear System" part available to them that consists of the rear enclosure of an iPhone with all components except the display and rear camera, including the battery, logic board, wireless charging coil, Taptic Engine, Face ID system, and so forth.

As noted by MacRumors, the new part and process will allow for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 units with an issue like cracked glass on the back of the phone to use the new part as opposed to swapping out the device completely.

If a customer has an iPhone 12 mini with cracked rear glass, for example, technicians will be able to replace the entire rear portion of the device, with the new enclosure affixed to the original display and rear camera. For this reason, the customer's display and rear camera must be free of damage or functional failures in order for their device to qualify for this same-unit repair method, according to Apple.

The new part is specifically for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone. It is not clear if Apple plans or is able to do the same for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.