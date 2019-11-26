Apple has tons and tons of new patents granted every year and today saw 61 of them. One in particular appears to relate to the so-called Apple Car – or Project Titan, if you prefer – and could see the end of car blind spots.

Blind spots are created in the area where a car's side mirrors can't quite capture what is happening. And because the area is behind the driver, they can't see anything either. The result is a blind spot, and it's where a lot of accidents happen. But Apple thinks it has a fix.

"Systems for improving side-mirror functionality of a vehicle," spotted by Patently Apple, would theoretically work in both driver and autonomous modes and would see side mirrors project images onto windows.

The patent also covers retractable side mirrors that would only appear when a sensor detects that the driver is looking in a specific direction.