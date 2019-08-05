If you're eager for more Pokémon Sword and Shield news, there's great news. The official Pokémon account revealed on Twitter today that additional information for the two upcoming Pokémon games will be coming on August 7, at 6:00 a.m. PDT, or 9 a.m. EST.

It's not exactly clear what information will be made available so if you're a fan and you're eager for news, be on the lookout. We'll be sure to cover any news that is announced.

These two Pokémon games are bringing some big new features that will help to shake the franchise up, such as Gigantamaxing, which allows certain Pokémon to become absolutely enormous. Pokémon Sword and Shield are currently scheduled to release on November 15, 2019.