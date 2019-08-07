Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that there was news coming for Pokémon Sword and Shield. Today, that news has been revealed with a new trailer. In the trailer, there are several new Pokémon, some of whom have Galarian Forms. There's the Galarian Wheezing and also the Galarian Zigzagoon, along with some others.

There's also a new goth-themed team called Team Yell. At this time, we're pretty sure it's because they yell. They're fans of Marnie, one of two new rivals also shown off in the trailer. You can check out the new Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer below.