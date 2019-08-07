What you need to know
- There's a new trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- In this trailer, we several new Pokémon, including some with Galarian forms.
- There's also a new team called Team Yell. The name is pretty self-explanatory.
- Pokémon Sword and Shield are currently set to be available on November 15, 2019, you can preorder Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield from Amazon for $60.
Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that there was news coming for Pokémon Sword and Shield. Today, that news has been revealed with a new trailer. In the trailer, there are several new Pokémon, some of whom have Galarian Forms. There's the Galarian Wheezing and also the Galarian Zigzagoon, along with some others.
There's also a new goth-themed team called Team Yell. At this time, we're pretty sure it's because they yell. They're fans of Marnie, one of two new rivals also shown off in the trailer. You can check out the new Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer below.
Between the new Pokémon, the new rivals and everything else these games are packing in, there's plenty to do in the Galar region. Pokémon Sword and Shield currently have a release date of November 15, 2019.
