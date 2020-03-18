Today, Apple dropped a ton of new products - some through press announcements, and others by sneakily making them available on its website. One such product that was silently dropped was the new Powerbeats wireless headphones.

The new headphones feature Apple's H1 chip, which brings longer fifteen-hour battery life and support for hands-free functionality like "Hey Siri" and "Announce Messages". It also allows you to instantly pair your headphones by turning them on and holding them near your iPhone. You can even share your audio with a friend who also has Beats or AirPods using the "Audio Sharing" feature in iOS 13.

What Apple has dubbed "Fast Fuel" allows you to get an hour's worth of listening time while only having to charge the headphones for five minutes.

The new Powerbeats headphones come in black, white, and red and are priced at $149.99. This marks a $50 price drop from its predecessor, the Powerbeats3. You can order the new Powerbeats from Apple's website now.

Apple announced a ton of new products today. The company released an update to the Macbook Air with new Magic Keyboard and a lower price tag. It dropped a new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard with new camera sensors and an actual trackpad. It updated the Mac Mini with double the base storage. They even released new iPhone and Apple Watch cases with a range of new colors for spring.