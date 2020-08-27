Apple is showing signs that it is working on its own, privacy-first search engine according to a new report. The company is hiring search engineers and further obfuscating Google from things like Spotlight search, among other things.

According to Coywolf and Jon Henshaw, there are plenty of reasons to think that Apple might be working on its own search engine so it can ditch Google as its default option on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The first reason is the possibility that its deal with Google – one that rakes in huge sums of money every year – is coming to a close and that competition laws might ultimately put an end to it anyway. But there's more going on here, too.

As the report notes, Apple is already hiring engineers with an aim to bring artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more to its services and apps. Couple that with the fact that iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 don't show web-based search results in Spotlight – instead, pushing users directly to the sites they're searching for – and Henshaw posits that Apple is further trying to do away with external search.