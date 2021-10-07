Preorders for the Apple Watch Series 7 start tomorrow and yet, Apple has still not told everyone what the prices or configurations for its new smartwatch will be,

This has led many potential customers worried that the company is intentionally holding off this information because of price hikes. A new report from Jon Prosser, however, will hopefully put those customers at ease. The leaker claims to have the full pricing lineup for all configurations of the Series 7 and you can check them out below:

Aluminum

Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS) – $399

Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS) – $429

Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $499

Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $529

Nike

Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS) – $399

Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS) – $429

Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $499

Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $529

Stainless Steel

Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $699

Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $749

Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $749

Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $799

Titanium

Series 7 – 41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $799

Series 7 – 45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $849

It does not appear that the price configurations have changed much - or at all. This is hopefully the case and, if not, we will find out tomorrow!

Preorders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will go live on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 5:00 AM PDT. The new watch will officially launch in stores and online on the following Friday, October 15, 2021.