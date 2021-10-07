Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless SteelSource: Apple

  • Jon Prosser claims to have all of the pricing configurations of the Apple Watch Series 7.
  • The prices he lists do not appear to show much of a change since last year.
  • Preorders for the Series 7 will go live tomorrow.

Preorders for the Apple Watch Series 7 start tomorrow and yet, Apple has still not told everyone what the prices or configurations for its new smartwatch will be,

This has led many potential customers worried that the company is intentionally holding off this information because of price hikes. A new report from Jon Prosser, however, will hopefully put those customers at ease. The leaker claims to have the full pricing lineup for all configurations of the Series 7 and you can check them out below:

Aluminum

  • Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS) – $399
  • Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS) – $429
  • Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $499
  • Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $529

Nike

  • Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS) – $399
  • Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS) – $429
  • Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $499
  • Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $529

Stainless Steel

  • Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $699
  • Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $749
  • Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $749
  • Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $799

Titanium

  • Series 7 – 41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $799
  • Series 7 – 45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $849

It does not appear that the price configurations have changed much - or at all. This is hopefully the case and, if not, we will find out tomorrow!

Preorders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will go live on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 5:00 AM PDT. The new watch will officially launch in stores and online on the following Friday, October 15, 2021.

Apple Watch Series7 Nike 02

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a larger display, crack-resistant glass, faster charging, and more.

