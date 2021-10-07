What you need to know
- Jon Prosser claims to have all of the pricing configurations of the Apple Watch Series 7.
- The prices he lists do not appear to show much of a change since last year.
- Preorders for the Series 7 will go live tomorrow.
Preorders for the Apple Watch Series 7 start tomorrow and yet, Apple has still not told everyone what the prices or configurations for its new smartwatch will be,
This has led many potential customers worried that the company is intentionally holding off this information because of price hikes. A new report from Jon Prosser, however, will hopefully put those customers at ease. The leaker claims to have the full pricing lineup for all configurations of the Series 7 and you can check them out below:
Aluminum
- Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS) – $399
- Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS) – $429
- Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $499
- Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $529
Nike
- Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS) – $399
- Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS) – $429
- Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $499
- Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $529
Stainless Steel
- Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $699
- Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $749
- Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $749
- Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $799
Titanium
- Series 7 – 41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $799
- Series 7 – 45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $849
It does not appear that the price configurations have changed much - or at all. This is hopefully the case and, if not, we will find out tomorrow!
Preorders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will go live on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 5:00 AM PDT. The new watch will officially launch in stores and online on the following Friday, October 15, 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now download the ninth public beta for macOS Monterey
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Review: Feel good carrying your Macbook with the Incase Travel Pack
It's not always easy to find just the right laptop bag for travel, but the Incase Travel Pack is one you should consider with its many thoughtful features. It's made from recycled polyester, so you can feel good about carrying it.
Apple wants CarPlay to control A/C, interact with car instruments, and more
Apple wants to improve the abilities of CarPlay, but it'll need carmakers to be on board with it all first.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.