The rumor that 5G mmWave will come to more countries with the iPhone 13 keeps growing.

As reported by DigiTimes (via MacRumors), over half of the iPhone 13 models shipped around the world are expected to have 5G mmWave inside the phone.

"Apple will launch its next-generation iPhone series - tentatively dubbed the iPhone 13 - later in 2021, according to industry sources, which believe that more than 50% of the total iPhone 13s set to be shipped this year will be 5G mmWave models," the preview said. The full report should be published by tomorrow with additional details.

Today's report matches up with an earlier report from April where supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will increase the number of models that support 5G mmWave to around 55-60%. That is in comparison to 30-35% of shipped iPhones with the iPhone 12.

In a note seen by iMore, Kuo states 5G coverage will increase significantly in the second half of 2021, particularly when it comes to mmWave 5G, which is much faster than Sub-6GHz. Kuo says that the proportion of 5G mmWave in the iPhone will increase to around 55-60% compared to around 30-35% in the iPhone 12. The note says that Kuo believes mmWave 5G in the iPhone 13 will be supported in the U.S., as well as Canada, Japan, Australia, and by "major European mobile operators" significantly increasing the proportion of mmWave iPhone devices accordingly.

When Apple announced that the iPhone would support 5G for the first time with the iPhone 12, it reserved 5G mmWave for iPhones in the United States. While it unclear exactly which countries will be added to the list, it appears that a few more are ready to get the feature.

This support, of course, is dependent on countries adding 5G mmWave technology that the iPhone can take advantage of.