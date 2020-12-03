Apple could be set to announce something new on December 8 if a leaked internal memo is any indication. According to a new report, that memo has told service providers to expect changes to AppleCare on that date.

The change, according to MacRumors, will see new SKUs added to AppleCare which, normally, means a new product or two. The memo doesn't go into details about what category the SKUs are in, however.

In an internal memo this week, obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source, Apple informed service providers that it has AppleCare-related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8 at approximately 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Specifically, Apple has advised technicians to prepare for new product SKUs, new/updated product descriptions, and new/updated product pricing, according to the memo.

Importantly, similar memos have preceded Apple announcements before. And while 5:30 a.m. Pacific is too early for an Apple event, it does fit Apple's recent modus opperandi in terms of launching products via press release.

While we don't know what this could be for sure, leaker @L0vetodream has previously previously said that a "Christmas surprise" was coming from Apple at some point. Could this be what they were talking about?

If I was to guess, I'd suggest AirTags could be a good bet. But that's little more than wishful thinking at this point.