Reported from Digitimes (via 9to5Mac), Apple is working with TSMC on self-driving processors and considering building factories in the United States as part of its work towards a self-driving car. According to the report, the chip manufacturer has an exclusive R&D contract with Apple to work on the project.

It is worth noting that TSMC has previously reported that it has already deployed Apple Car and has an exclusive R&D plant in Nanke. For example, it cooperates with STMicroelectronics to accelerate the development of gallium nitride (GaN) process technology and will Separate and integrated GaN components are introduced into the market.

The report goes on to say that Apple is in the planning stages of setting up factories in the United States and working with the global automotive supply chain to prepare production.

The component industry said that in addition to continuing to dig high-level executives and R&D engineers from Tesla and other automakers, Apple has also reported that it will set up factories in the United States in recent months and has begun preliminary cooperation negotiations with the long-observed global automotive electronics supply chain.

Digitimes says that the Apple Car will be "similar to Tesla," but it is unclear what that means.

The component industry said that the Apple Car model is similar to Tesla. The market estimates that the supply chain overlap rate will not be low, and the most important of which is the capacity and output of self-made batteries. Apple, which has always absolutely controlled the supply chain, should ensure batteries through rapid acquisitions.

It is still unclear if Apple plans to produce its own electric car as Project Titan has continuously evolved and shifted over the years, so this report should be taken with a grain of salt. While the possibility still exists, recent reports suggest that the company is instead working to develop the underlying self-driving technology that could be sold to automakers or used for fleets of public transport.