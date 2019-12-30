Reports suggest that Apple may be on the cusp of opening a new Apple Store in Singapore, housed inside a mysterious floating orb on the waters of Marina Bay.

Speculation is rife that the structure, which appears to be "floating" when viewed from a distance, could be the site of the tech giant's new retail outpost, as reported by The Straits Times earlier this year.

Is the mysterious orb-like structure sitting in the waters off Marina Bay Sands (MBS) the third Apple store in Singapore?

In March of this year, The Straits Times reported that Apple was planning to open two new stores in Singapore, one in Jewel Changi Airport, and another right by Marina Bay Sands. Marina Bay Sands (pictured below) is one of the most exclusive and distinctive hotels in the world, thanks mostly to its architecture, which features three towers supporting a massive Skypark.

Details about the store remain patchy at this stage. One Facebook user commenting on the post claiming to be an architect stated that the floating orb is indeed an Apple Store that has been designed by Foster and Partners. Foster and Partners have designed several Apple Stores including Singapore's Orchard Road, Fifth Avenue and the Apple Park Visitor Centre.

The report notes that the prime waterfront location would come with a hefty price tag. Previously, the space was occupied by "mega nightclub" Avalon from 2011 to 2016. Filings with the Singapore government for a retail space conversion at the site note that work was due to finish at the location on 30 November this year. A forum poster over at Skyskrapercity.com claimed the Apple Store would be "one of a kind", complete with customized facade glass cladding designed by German company Seele. The initial report in March by TST also noted that the orb will be linked to a nearby shopping center by way of an underwater passageway.

As mentioned, whilst the work may well be completed, or very near completion on the site, there doesn't seem to be any indication as to when Apple's latest store might open. If reports are correct, it could become one of the most striking Apple retail locations anywhere in the world.

