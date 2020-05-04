For Star Wars Day 2020, Disney and Hasbro have revealed a growing collection of new toys celebrating the epic story. From a limited edition A-wing Starfighter to an animatronic Yoda, these toys aren't available for immediate shipment but are open to pre-orders. Which ones are your favorites?

Celebration time

For Star Wars Day 2020, Disney and Hasbro have primarily focused on characters from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Our favorite new toy, the limited edition LEGO A-wing Starfighter is a must-have for any collector, while the Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition has the potential for being the toy of the year. There are also retro toys launching, including the Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper) Figure.

Whether you're a long-time Star Wars fan or a newbie, these Star Wars Day 2020 toys will bring excitement to any home. Look for these and other new Star Wars toys launching soon around the world.