For Star Wars Day 2020, Disney and Hasbro have revealed a growing collection of new toys celebrating the epic story. From a limited edition A-wing Starfighter to an animatronic Yoda, these toys aren't available for immediate shipment but are open to pre-orders. Which ones are your favorites?
- 1673 pieces: LEGO Limited Edition A-wing Starfighter
- Bobble, bobble: Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Frog Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Look for the Kenner name!: Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Bespin) Action Figure
- Double trouble: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando and The Child Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head Figure
- More Baby Yoda: Monopoly: Star Wars The Child
- Jedi training time: Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker and Yoda
- Fully sculpted: Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Cup Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head Figure
- Iconic look: Star Wars The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper) Figure
- A must have: Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition Toy
- Wear it: Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) Electronic Helmet
1673 pieces: LEGO Limited Edition A-wing StarfighterStaff Pick
Part of the LEGO Ultimate Collection Series, this limited-edition A-wing Starfighter creation, comes from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Featuring a removable cockpit canopy and pivoting laser cannons, the set offers an adjustable display stand and more.
Bobble, bobble: Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Frog Pop! Vinyl Figure
If you're hungry for more of Mando's cute companion, affectionately called "baby Yoda,'' but officially referred to as ''the Child,'' this Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head figure will satisfy. Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this collectible depicts the Child snacking on his favorite food.
Look for the Kenner name!: Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Bespin) Action Figure
The 40th anniversary 6-inch Luke Skywalker (Bespin) action figure includes the character's iconic blue Lightsaber accessory and features premium deco across multiple points of articulation.
Double trouble: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando and The Child Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head Figure
Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, this Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head figure features the bounty hunter and the Child, who sits up in his floating pod bassinet, traveling a barren desert landscape.
More Baby Yoda: Monopoly: Star Wars The Child
This special edition Monopoly set includes gameboard, 4 cardboard tokens with pawn stands, 18 Title Deed cards, 16 Bounty Puck cards, 16 Camtono cards, 32 plastic hideouts, 12 plastic common houses, 12 dice, money pack, and game guide.
Jedi training time: Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker and Yoda
The 6-inch-scale The Black Series Luke Skywalker and Yoda (Jedi Training) deluxe figures are carefully detailed to look like the characters from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.
Fully sculpted: Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Cup Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head Figure
Here's the Child holding a tiny cup of broth. Have you seen Star Wars: The Mandalorian yet?
Iconic look: Star Wars The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper) Figure
Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch-scale figures and vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection.
A must have: Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition Toy
Available for pre-order for Christmas 2020 shipping, this incredible animatronic features motorized movements, including a head that moves up and down, ears that move back and forth, eyes that open and close, and more.
Wear it: Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) Electronic Helmet
Featuring highly-detailed design and interior padding, adjustable fit, and electronic lights, this full-scale Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) helmet is an iconic addition to any Star Wars fan's collection.
Celebration time
For Star Wars Day 2020, Disney and Hasbro have primarily focused on characters from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Our favorite new toy, the limited edition LEGO A-wing Starfighter is a must-have for any collector, while the Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition has the potential for being the toy of the year. There are also retro toys launching, including the Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper) Figure.
Whether you're a long-time Star Wars fan or a newbie, these Star Wars Day 2020 toys will bring excitement to any home. Look for these and other new Star Wars toys launching soon around the world.
