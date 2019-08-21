In a new support page , Apple outlines exactly how you should clean the Apple Card. Right off the bat, Apple does warn that the titanium finish, which has a multi-layered coating that gives it the distinct white look, can get scratched.

The Apple Card is a premium heap of titanium that you'll want to keep looking pristine for as long as possible. So how exactly do you clean it?

If your titanium Apple Card comes into contact with hard surfaces or materials, it's possible that the coating can be damaged.

After that, Apple details how to clean the card. In short, do so with a soft, microfiber cloth and isopropyl alcohol. Apple does specify which items you should not use: "Don't use window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, or abrasives to clean your titanium Apple Card."

Apple also gives some tips on how to store the card safely to avoid unwanted damage. The gist of it is to keep it snugly in a wallet or bag made of soft materials. Do not put the card in a bag with loose keys or change and do not put it between two cards as this may lead to scratching.

We never thought we'd see the day when we would worry about how a credit card should be cleaned, but here we are.

Here's everything you need to know about the Apple Card

