A report suggests that Apple may be planning to open its brand new Toronto store in just a matter of weeks.

According to MacRumors, Apple's new store inside Toronto's Eaton Centre may open as early as Saturday, December 14. The report notes that Today At Apple sessions are only scheduled up to December 6 in the old store, which could suggest a launch on December 7. However, the source of the story claims that employee training could push back the store's opening until the following weekend.

The new Apple Store will replace the existing Eaton Centre store. It will be located near the Queen Street entrance to the mall, taking the place of Abercrombie & Fitch. The new store will be twice as big as the current Eaton Centre Store at 10,000-square-feet.

Apple will likely be keen to get the doors open on the new store before the holidays begin, it seems that given this latest report, it may well be on course for an early December opening.