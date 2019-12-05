What you need to know
- Apple's new Toronto Store will open Saturday, December 14.
- The store is located in the Eaton Centre shopping mall.
- The new location will be roughly double the size of the previous store.
Apple has confirmed that its new Apple Store in Toronto's Eaton Centre will open its doors on December 14.
It was previously reported that the rumored opening date was the 14th, this has now been confirmed over on Apple's website.
The store will open its door at 9:00 am local time. According to 9to5Mac the new store will feature a Forum, video wall, Avenue display shelving, and a cleaner table layout. It will also feature Terrazzo flooring and stone walls, the store is expected to have been fully redesigned, unlike previous Canada renovations where stores kept their classic designs.
The new store covers roughly 10,000 sq. feet, meaning it will be twice as big as the previous store. The new Apple Store will be located near the Queen Street entrance to the mall, taking the place of Abercrombie & Fitch. The previous Eaton Centre store only has Today At Apple sessions scheduled up to December 6, so it will likely close its doors shortly after to allow time for the switch over.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
