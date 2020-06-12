It's getting closer to the July 17, 2020 release of Paper Mario: The Origami King and as such Nintendo has just dropped a new trailer showing off new details surrounding the game. The trailer lists off several new characters like Professor Toad, and Kamek the Magikoopa. It further states that "some of them will even aid in battling Mario's enemies." We're shown Bobby the Bob-omb participating in battles alongside Mario. However, he's the only one so far that has been confirmed to attack.

This video also explains the Battle Ring System a little more thoroughly. Players can rotate the field or slide enemies to the opposite end of the ring in order to attempt to line them up for a better attack. However, there's a time limit for how long players have to manipulate the field. The challenge will be getting enemies quickly lined up in such a way that you can inflict the most damage before time runs out.

The trailer further reveals that the Battle Ring System will operate differently when Mario is in a boss battle. Instead of trying to change the location of his enemies, Mario will move the ring around in order to create a path to his opponent. Speaking of which, it's been revealed that the bosses in this game are the Legion of Stationary including Colored Pencils, Rubber Band, and Tape. These foes guard streamers in each region and must be defeated to bring peace back to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Paper Mario: The Origami King releases for Nintendo Switch on July 17, 2020. You can pre-order it right now.