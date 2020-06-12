Paper Mario Origami KingSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • Paper Mario: The Origami King is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 17, 2020.
  • A new video just released explaining more details about the battle system, partners, and bosses.
  • The Battle Ring System features a time limit for manipulating the field.
  • Boss battles function differently from regular battles.

It's getting closer to the July 17, 2020 release of Paper Mario: The Origami King and as such Nintendo has just dropped a new trailer showing off new details surrounding the game. The trailer lists off several new characters like Professor Toad, and Kamek the Magikoopa. It further states that "some of them will even aid in battling Mario's enemies." We're shown Bobby the Bob-omb participating in battles alongside Mario. However, he's the only one so far that has been confirmed to attack.

This video also explains the Battle Ring System a little more thoroughly. Players can rotate the field or slide enemies to the opposite end of the ring in order to attempt to line them up for a better attack. However, there's a time limit for how long players have to manipulate the field. The challenge will be getting enemies quickly lined up in such a way that you can inflict the most damage before time runs out.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

The trailer further reveals that the Battle Ring System will operate differently when Mario is in a boss battle. Instead of trying to change the location of his enemies, Mario will move the ring around in order to create a path to his opponent. Speaking of which, it's been revealed that the bosses in this game are the Legion of Stationary including Colored Pencils, Rubber Band, and Tape. These foes guard streamers in each region and must be defeated to bring peace back to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Paper Mario: The Origami King releases for Nintendo Switch on July 17, 2020. You can pre-order it right now.

The Paper Kingdom

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Origami has taken over the Mushroom Kingdom

It's up to Mario and his partners to protect and restore the Mushroom Kingdom after origami invaders take over the land. There's a new Battle Ring System and new bosses to fight.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.