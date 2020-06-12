What you need to know
- Paper Mario: The Origami King is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 17, 2020.
- A new video just released explaining more details about the battle system, partners, and bosses.
- The Battle Ring System features a time limit for manipulating the field.
- Boss battles function differently from regular battles.
It's getting closer to the July 17, 2020 release of Paper Mario: The Origami King and as such Nintendo has just dropped a new trailer showing off new details surrounding the game. The trailer lists off several new characters like Professor Toad, and Kamek the Magikoopa. It further states that "some of them will even aid in battling Mario's enemies." We're shown Bobby the Bob-omb participating in battles alongside Mario. However, he's the only one so far that has been confirmed to attack.
This video also explains the Battle Ring System a little more thoroughly. Players can rotate the field or slide enemies to the opposite end of the ring in order to attempt to line them up for a better attack. However, there's a time limit for how long players have to manipulate the field. The challenge will be getting enemies quickly lined up in such a way that you can inflict the most damage before time runs out.
The trailer further reveals that the Battle Ring System will operate differently when Mario is in a boss battle. Instead of trying to change the location of his enemies, Mario will move the ring around in order to create a path to his opponent. Speaking of which, it's been revealed that the bosses in this game are the Legion of Stationary including Colored Pencils, Rubber Band, and Tape. These foes guard streamers in each region and must be defeated to bring peace back to the Mushroom Kingdom.
Paper Mario: The Origami King releases for Nintendo Switch on July 17, 2020. You can pre-order it right now.
The Paper Kingdom
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Origami has taken over the Mushroom Kingdom
It's up to Mario and his partners to protect and restore the Mushroom Kingdom after origami invaders take over the land. There's a new Battle Ring System and new bosses to fight.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Police use Find My to track stolen iPhone to the apartment of thief's mom
When will people learn that if you're going to steal an iPhone there's a good chance that you're going to get caught? Apparently nobody told this thief who led police straight to his mother's home.
This new Apple TV+ 'Dads' trailer will warm your heart and drench your eyes
Father's day is just around the corner and Apple TV+ documentary "Dads" is coming along for the ride. This new trailer gives us a look at what to expect and it looks pretty great.
We review GVIEWIN's heavy-duty cutie, the Floden Series iPhone Case
If you've been looking for a heavy-duty iPhone case that also happens to be pretty, look no further than GVIEWIN's Floden Series iPhone Case.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.