Pokémon Sword and Shield, the next big mainline Pokémon games from developer Game Freak, are bringing some big changes to the usual formula. In a newly released trailer, we see that emphasis is being placed on the "big" changes, as one new feature is Gigantamaxing, which allows you to turn your Pokémon into massive behemoths that look like Kaiju from a Godzilla movie. Gigantamaxing is seperate from the previously revealed Dynamaxing, as in addition to growing in size, the Pokémon evolve their appearance.

This trailer shows off more of the Galar region where the games will take place. There are unique Pokémon that can be found here, including some specific to each game. There's Alcreme, a Fairy-type; Yamper, an Electric-type; RolyColy, a Rock-type; and finally Duraludon, a Steel/Dragon-type.

In the trailer, we also see more of the trainers and experts players will be interacting with during the games. The Galar Pokémon League looks like it will be playing a major part in the story as players prove themselves.

You can check out the new Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer below:

Pokémon Sword and Shield releases on November 15, 2019 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Not sure which game you should be grabbing? Not to worry, we have a comprehensive breakdown of the differences between Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield right here. For more information on Pokémon Sword and Shield, you can check out our guide here which has anything you could possibly need to know.