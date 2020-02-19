What you need to know
- Twitter for Mac has received an update.
- The new version fixes an issue that prevented notification badges from clearing.
- The update is available from the Mac App Store.
Twitter has today released an updated version of its Twitter app for Mac. The new version doesn't bring with it any big new bells or whistles, but it does have a fix for an irritating bug relating to notification badges.
Some users noticed that the previous version of Twitter didn't correctly reset its notification badge when tweets had been read. Thankfully, this update solves that issue. Hopefully for good.
Improvement: improved the reliability of clearing notification badges. Let us know if this continues to be an issue!
That fix is the only change outlined in the release notes for Twitter 8.9, although it's likely that there were some under-the-hood changes as well.
If you've been suffering from troublesome notification badges, now is a great time to update Twitter on your Mac via the Mac App Store. And be sure to let Twitter's support team know if you're still having the issue, too!
