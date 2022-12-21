Elon Musk confirms he will resign as Twitter CEO (but on his terms)

Twitter is going through some tough times. The company was bought by Elon Musk earlier this year, following which there have been a bunch of changes, some of which have not been well-received by every stakeholder. Following a few turbulent decisions, Elon Musk recently took a Twitter poll to ask if he should resign as Twitter CEO, which he lost.

Now, it looks like Musk may actually follow through. In a new tweet, Musk has confirmed that he will indeed resign as Twitter CEO, but as one would expect, his terms and conditions apply.

Musk says he's looking for someone "foolish enough" to replace him as CEO

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.December 21, 2022 See more

Following the loss in the poll, some Musk supporters claimed that the results of the poll had been manipulated by Twitter bots. While it seems like Musk did buy into that belief, he has now declared that he will be resigning as Twitter CEO, when he finds someone "foolish enough" to take the job. Musk seems to be wanting to stay on as a helicopter boss though, as he added that he wants to keep running the software and servers teams post-resignation.

It is expected that Musk will make a controversial choice of successor, given that the feedback from his Twitter operations doesn't seem to have made a drastic difference to his M.O. A new CEO, however, will hopefully make a difference on the advertising and policy fronts, given that these two areas seem to have been the most volatile since the Musk takeover.

Musk's confirmation aligns with a CNBC report from yesterday which said that he's actively looking for a new Twitter CEO. Whether he is in a hurry for a replacement or not remains to be seen. In any case, we're bound to hear more about Musk and Twitter in the coming days. In the meantime, barring something drastic, you can expect to keep using Twitter on the best iPhones out there, given that Musk and Tim Cook seem to have resolved the Twitter-Apple dispute.