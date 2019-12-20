What you need to know
- Apple has shared a new Apple Arcade video.
- It shows some of the games people can play this holiday season.
- Apple says that "the whole family can play."
Apple has shared a new YouTube video inviting customers to "get Apple Arcade for the holidays." It's also keen to remind people that they can take advantage of a free one-month trial if they haven't already done so.
The video runs for more than two minutes and highlights as many as 16 different games including some big names. The full list reads:
- What The Golf, by Triband
- Hot Lava, by Klei Entertainment
- Super Mega Mini Party, by Red
- Cricket Through The Ages, by Free Lives | Devolver
- Chu Chu Rocket! Universe, by SEGA
- Cat Quest II, by Gentlebros Games
- Super Impossible Road, by Rogue Games, Inc. | Wonderful Lasers Inc.
- Sneaky Sasquatch, by RAC7
- Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, by Cartoon Network
- Patterned, by BorderLeap
- Exit The Gungeon, by Dodge Roll | Devolver
- Punch Planet, by Block Zero | Sector-K Games
- Agent Intercept, by PikPok
While new customers can indeed get a month free, Apple Arcade normally costs $4.99 per month although Apple recently introduced an annual option priced at $49.99 for the year.
