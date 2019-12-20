Apple has shared a new YouTube video inviting customers to "get Apple Arcade for the holidays." It's also keen to remind people that they can take advantage of a free one-month trial if they haven't already done so.

The video runs for more than two minutes and highlights as many as 16 different games including some big names. The full list reads:

What The Golf, by Triband

Hot Lava, by Klei Entertainment

Super Mega Mini Party, by Red

Cricket Through The Ages, by Free Lives | Devolver

Chu Chu Rocket! Universe, by SEGA

Cat Quest II, by Gentlebros Games

Super Impossible Road, by Rogue Games, Inc. | Wonderful Lasers Inc.

Sneaky Sasquatch, by RAC7

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, by Cartoon Network

Patterned, by BorderLeap

Exit The Gungeon, by Dodge Roll | Devolver

Punch Planet, by Block Zero | Sector-K Games

Agent Intercept, by PikPok

While new customers can indeed get a month free, Apple Arcade normally costs $4.99 per month although Apple recently introduced an annual option priced at $49.99 for the year.