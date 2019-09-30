Google has long been the top dog when it comes to map data, but Apple is closing the gap. At least if you happen to live in the right place. New York City is the latest to join the list of areas with updated map data, and it's pretty spectacular.

The NYC map update started rolling out to Apple Maps today, although it's being done in phases. If you're lucky enough to live in NYC you can now take advantage of Apple's Look Around feature as part of this update. And it's stunning – even by the high standard set by Google Maps Street View.

General fidelity is improved, too. As the New York Post notes, you can even see specific areas within Central Park.