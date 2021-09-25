New York's latest Apple store opens with dedicated pickup area

What you need to know
- Apple's new store has open in New York.
- It is located in the Bay Plaza mall in the Bronx.
- It features a new dedicated pickup section.
Apple's new store in the Bay Plaza Mall in the Bronx, NYC, featuring a new dedicated pickup station.
Apple The Mall is located at Bay Plaza on Baychester Avenue in the Bronx, NYC. The store opened for the first time on Friday, September 24, in time for the iPhone 13, iPad, and new iPad mini.
As reported by Michael Steeber, the new store features "the biggest change to Apple Store design in years" thanks to a new dedicated pickup station:
The biggest change to Apple Store design in years: Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza opened today in the Bronx, featuring a new pilot design focused on Apple Pickup.
The store's interior features a distinctive wood-paneled design that can be seen in this 360-degree virtual tour, from Storeteller:
Located just south of Co-Op City and west of Pelham Bay Park, Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza brings convenient service and support to the Bronx for the first time and introduces an in-store experience never before seen at any Apple Store in the world. When you purchase at home and choose in-store pickup, your order will be waiting in the new Apple Pickup zone, a permanent home for online order pickup in the heart of the store.
The new store features the dedicated pickup station instead of a forum, likely reflecting a shift in the Apple retail experience as more people look to buy from Apple online rather than visit for extended store experiences. That means collecting Apple's new best iPhone is now easier than ever at the new Bronx Apple store, just in time for launch weekend!
