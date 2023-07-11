LIVE: The best Prime Day AirPods and headphones deals

Refresh

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future) AirPods Pro 2 $50 off Need a monster Prime Day deal on one of Apple's most popular devices? The AirPods Pro 2 could be just what you're after. They're some of the latest earbuds from Cupertino, and they feature excellent noise canceling and stellar sound quality. They're also currently $50 off in a pretty special Prime Day deal so that you can save a bundle. The AirPods Pro 2 have been this price before, but that doesn't stop this deal from being an absolute corker. It's unlikely to get better than this anytime soon, so now could well be one of the best times to get a great deal on some of the best AirPods. AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $199 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future/ iMore) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $50 off Bose is well known for making some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, and these are its in-ear versions. The QuietComfort EarBuds II (What a mouthful) are a true wireless earbud that block out loads of noise, and look pretty funky while they're at it. This price is not quite the lowest they've ever been, but they are a reasonably new earbud so we can't expect them to drop in price much yet – although $50 is nothing to sniff at. You can get them in a bunch of colors too – although for the full AirPods effect, you'll want to get the white ones. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II | $299 $249 at Amazon

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore) Sony LinkBuds S $70 off Ok, so full disclosure with these ones: When I reviewed them, I didn't think there where a good buy at full price. The sound quality wasn't quite up to scratch, and the plastics used didn't feel amazing to the touch. At this deal, price, however, the Sony LinkBuds S are a great option. They have noise canceling on board so that they can block out some of the noise of your commute, and they are easily customized in the excellent Sony app. They are not some of Sony's best headphones, but at this price, they are a solid pair of in-ear buds if you don't want to spend the big bucks. Just don't buy them if you like metal music. Like me. Sony LinkBuds S | $199 $129 at Amazon

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future) What even is ANC? You may find this phrase dotted around when you're looking for headphones – heck, you'll even read it when you go through one of our headphone reviews. Confused? No worries, I'm here to help you out – ANC is the shortened term for noise canceling.



Noise-canceling is pretty great. It blocks the noise of the outside world with clever sound algorithms that use different frequencies in the music that you're listening to (and a certain amount of added white noise). Told you it was clever. Want ANC? If you're after AirPods, then you'll be looking at the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods Max – the other models don't feature ANC.

(Image credit: Beats) Powerbeats Pro $100 off So these ones are still in the Apple camp, what with Dr. Dre no longer being quite as important in their naming or development. The Apple-owned Beats Powerbeats Pro (which is a lot of beats) are currently $100 off at Amazon, making the noise-canceling exercise buds loads cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2. They share a chip with the previous generation AirPods Pro, and their noise canceling performance is excellent – and that hook keeps them in place when you're lifting weights, cycling, and running. The water resistance keeps them safe when it rains, and they're sweat resistant too so all your exercise gunk doesn't break them. Powerbeats Pro | $249 $149 at Amazon