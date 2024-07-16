Everything you can get for free on Prime Day 2024

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is live and while there are a lot of great deals to spend your money on you can also pick up tons of freebies during the shopping event.

We've scoured Amazon to find the best free trials, games, and other deals available right now that require no money at all — yes, absolutely $0.

All you need to take advantage of these freebies, like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League or 5 months of Amazon Music Unlimited is an Amazon Prime account. Even then, you can get a free trial for Amazon's premium service too.

Here's everything you can get for free this Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Freebies

A free 30-day Prime Account Amazon Prime usually costs $8.99 a month but you can get a 30-day free trial of the service to access all that Prime Day has to offer. Whether you're looking to pick up a new MacBook or just want to get access to all of the free stuff below, this free trial is the perfect starting point to take advantage of this summer's biggest shopping extravaganza.

Three free video games One of the best freebies this Prime Day comes in a package of three. Yes, with Prime Gaming you can get three extra games without spending a dime. The selection is pretty varied too with Amazon offering Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Chivalry 2 all for free.

5 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited Last year Amazon offered four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and this year the company has gone one better by offering five. Just hop over to the Amazon Music Unlimited page , and grab the free five-month trial which gives you access to millions of songs to stream directly to your Apple devices in Hi-Res. This is a huge deal for music lovers and one you won't want to miss if you've been thinking about trying a different music streaming service other than Spotify or Apple Music.

3 free months of Audible Audible is awesome and it's even better when you can get three months of the audiobook service for free. If you just want to sit back and relax after a long day of work then this free trial is well worth giving a try.

3 free months Kindle Unlimited But that's not all, there's even more free stuff this Prime Day. Kindle Unlimited gives you access to loads of books to read on the go and you can grab three months for free to try out the ebook service.

All of the free things

Prime Day rules for picking up freebies so make sure you take advantage of all the best ones during the shopping event which runs until July 17. From free video games to free music streaming trials, there are plenty of freebies for everyone. We'll be scouring Amazon throughout the event to keep this article up to date should more freebies become available. Prime Day is one of the best times to save money and we’re doing everything we can to help you do just that.