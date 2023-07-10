I'd grab this early Prime Day AirPods Max deal – there's $100 off

The AirPods Max don't see massive reductions very often, despite their ever-increasing age. This deal, however, just before more Apple Prime Day deals arrive tomorrow, drops Apple's most premium headphones down to almost their lowest price ever.

Deals like this on the AirPods Max don't tend to last very long – the most recent time we saw this deal it only lasted a couple of hours before the headphones went back up to a higher price.

AirPods Max $100 off

AirPods Max | $549 $449 at Amazon All the colors, all the fun – every single option you can get with the AirPods Max is now reduced on Amazon. The last time we saw this price was a couple of weeks ago, but that deal left as quickly as it arrived, only staying active for a few hours. Hurry with this one – there's no guarantee that it will come back in a couple of weeks this time. Price Check: Apple $549 | B&H Photo $499 | Best Buy $479

The AirPods Max are a spectacularly expensive pair of Bluetooth over-ear headphones. They're not the most expensive anymore, however, as this deal brings them almost down to their lowest price ever. Just $20 more and we'd be there.

Beyond their useless carrying case, the AirPods Max are a solid option for listening to music, but they really come into their own when hooked up to an Apple TV box and used as an on-head surround sound system for when you're watching movies. The Spatial Audio really comes into its own when you need sound to come from different directions, and the Bluetooth connection only makes the more convenient when you're sitting on your couch watching Foundation, or one of the other best movies on Apple TV Plus.

Just make sure you buy a new AirPods Max case when you grab a pair – like we said before, the one in the box is dreadful. Hopefully, we'll see more AirPods Prime Day deals as well, with more big reductions across the board.