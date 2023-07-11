Don't wait! AirPods Pro 2 fall to lowest-ever UK Price of £209 for Prime Day

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best AirPods on the market and Apple's noise-canceling earbuds are available this Prime Day for an incredible price in the UK.

You can grab the AirPods Pro 2 with a hefty £40 off at Amazon, which brings them down to their lowest price ever in the UK at £209. That's a great price for the little buds and is one of the hottest deals this Prime Day, so make sure you don't miss out!

AirPods Pro 2 available for £209 this UK Prime Day

AirPods Pro 2 | £249 £209 at Amazon This is the lowest price we've ever seen for AirPods Pro 2 in the UK and it's a Prime Day deal you do not want to miss. Save 16% and £40 on the best wireless earbuds for your iPhone.

The AirPods Pro 2 are a spectacular pair of in-ear buds, easily cruising above the rest of the pack with some wicked features. The noise canceling on board continues to be class-leading, as the buds whisk you off into a noise-free cacoon so that your busy commute can be that little bit more relaxing. There's plenty of battery life on board too, and new tips to make sure that they fit in your ears. We gave them a four-and-a-half-star review for a reason.

This is one of the best Apple Prime Day deals so far, so make sure you don't wait too long before this hot deal is gone. If you're in the market for other AirPods, the best AirPods Prime Day deals are worth checking out for some big reductions on the whole range. But, we think this could be the best deal all Prime Day, so if you're in the UK and want a new pair of earbuds, this could be the deal for you.