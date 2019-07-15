Potter's Calamity is coming to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite; here's everything you need to know!

The team behind Harry Potter: Wizards Unite announced the newest in-game Brilliant Event — called Potter's Calamity — which will allow players two find special Foundables, complete unique tasks, and get those elusive Restricted books!

Harry Potter himself needs help!

The event will feature high numbers of Harry Potter-related Foundables and due to the title of the event, we can assume that Harry Potter himself will need some help from you!

When does Potter's Calamity run?

In a bit of a twist on the formula, the Potter's Calamity Brilliant Event will actually run for two weeks; however, the weeks aren't consecutive.

The first week of the Potter's Calamity Brilliant Event will run from July 16, 2019 (11AM PT/ 2PM ET) - July 23rd (11AM PT/ 2PM ET) and the second week will run July 30, 2019 (11AM PT/ 2PM ET) - August 6, 2019 (11AM PT/ 2PM ET).

Two weeks with separate rewards!

Both weeks will have separate Special Assignments and a separate Registry page for the event. This means two different opportunities to play the game and get Restricted books and find special Foundables! If you want to get everything you possibly can, you'll need to play both weeks, so hit up those inns and stock up on Spell Energy now!

Are you excited for the next Brilliant Event?

Let us know in the comments down below.

