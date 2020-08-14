What you need to know
- Games can now download Next Stop Nowhere on Apple Arcade.
- The game is described as a "road trip adventure story".
- It's available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.
Apple Arcade fans have a new game to play today after Next Stop Nowhere landed on the App Store. It's described as a "road trip adventure story" and can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Like all the best games, Next Stop Nowhere features cross-device play so you can play the same save game across multiple devices without having to re-start. And, not to mention, it sounds pretty great.
Next Stop Nowhere is a road trip adventure story set in a colorful, cutthroat vision of outer space. Play as Beckett, a simple courier living a simple life until a chance encounter with former bounty hunter Serra throws him into an adventure he never expected. And might not survive.
The unlikely allies fly across a dusty, deadly galaxy in a race to save Serra's son Eddy--dodging gangsters, bounty hunters, and the dangers of deep space along the way. Beckett is in over his head. How he survives--the choices he makes, the relationships he forges, the person he becomes--is up to you.
It doesn't look too bad, either!
Couldn't we all use a galactic road trip right about now?— Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) August 4, 2020
Next Stop Nowhere.
Coming very soon, exclusively on @AppleArcade. pic.twitter.com/QB75bncBA0
Apple Arcade subscribers can download Next Stop Nowhere right now, for free, from the App Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
