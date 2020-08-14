Apple Arcade fans have a new game to play today after Next Stop Nowhere landed on the App Store. It's described as a "road trip adventure story" and can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Like all the best games, Next Stop Nowhere features cross-device play so you can play the same save game across multiple devices without having to re-start. And, not to mention, it sounds pretty great.

Next Stop Nowhere is a road trip adventure story set in a colorful, cutthroat vision of outer space. Play as Beckett, a simple courier living a simple life until a chance encounter with former bounty hunter Serra throws him into an adventure he never expected. And might not survive. The unlikely allies fly across a dusty, deadly galaxy in a race to save Serra's son Eddy--dodging gangsters, bounty hunters, and the dangers of deep space along the way. Beckett is in over his head. How he survives--the choices he makes, the relationships he forges, the person he becomes--is up to you.

It doesn't look too bad, either!

Couldn't we all use a galactic road trip right about now?



Next Stop Nowhere.



Coming very soon, exclusively on @AppleArcade. pic.twitter.com/QB75bncBA0 — Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) August 4, 2020

Apple Arcade subscribers can download Next Stop Nowhere right now, for free, from the App Store.