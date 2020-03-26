What you need to know
- Nintendo held a surprise Nintendo Direct mini earlier today.
- During the presentation, it was revealed that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter will be an Arms character.
- The character is set to be revealed and released sometime in June 2020.
Earlier this year, Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses was announced as the final character in the first wave of new challengers. The second Fighter's Pass includes six characters and we now know when to expect the first one. Today, during a Nintendo Direct mini showcase, Nintendo shared the news that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character will come from the fighting game Arms.
While we don't know the exact character or release date, Nintendo also shared that the next fighter will be revealed and released in June. The reason for this extended timeframe is due to the character's extendable arms, which are resulting in a very unique fighting style.
We'll be sure to share an update when this fighter and others are revealed in the future.
Easy money
$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card
Simple and easy.
Nintendo Switch currency lets you buy digital games and add-ons without the hassle of physical copies and needing to swap game cards. Simply load up your currency and you're good to start grabbing games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
PSA: It’s OK if you can't close your rings while social distancing
Not filling your Apple Watch activity rings can be irritating, especially if you're used to crushing your goals. But maybe now is the time to go easy on yourself.
It's a tablet battle between the new iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface Pro X
The new 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro is a beautiful device, and it's now closer than ever to the Surface Pro lineup thanks to a keyboard and touchpad. But how does it fare against the Surface Pro X? We compare the two.
Duolingo releases a free iPhone and iPad app to help kids learn to read
Great news for those of us who have kids to homeschool during the coronavirus madness! Duolingo has a new app that will help take the strain.
Get these Pokémon Mystery Dungeon accessories for your Switch
Are you loving being a Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Bring the love to your Nintendo Switch with these great accessories.