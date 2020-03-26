ArmsSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • Nintendo held a surprise Nintendo Direct mini earlier today.
  • During the presentation, it was revealed that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter will be an Arms character.
  • The character is set to be revealed and released sometime in June 2020.

Earlier this year, Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses was announced as the final character in the first wave of new challengers. The second Fighter's Pass includes six characters and we now know when to expect the first one. Today, during a Nintendo Direct mini showcase, Nintendo shared the news that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character will come from the fighting game Arms.

While we don't know the exact character or release date, Nintendo also shared that the next fighter will be revealed and released in June. The reason for this extended timeframe is due to the character's extendable arms, which are resulting in a very unique fighting style.

We'll be sure to share an update when this fighter and others are revealed in the future.

